Million dollar grant to help fight substance abuse in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is nearing a tragic milestone in drug overdose deaths, so far, 197 people have died from drugs, 39 of which have been linked to fentanyl.

Although Webb County officials say those numbers keep increasing, some help is on its way in hopes to bring down future numbers.

Many local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are dealing with drug or alcohol related arrests every other day.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services, substance related disorders does not discriminate, and it can affect anyone.

More than four million dollars is heading to Webb County to help those fighting substance abuse.

“We are putting more money into mental health and into substance abuse into alcohol abuse, because unfortunately our city now is getting hit very, very hard by things that we saw in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston, New York, everywhere. We’re now getting hit by the things that break up families that make people end up in jail,” said U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar said these funds will be split into three parts.

Two million will go to the 406 Judicial District Adult Drug Court Program, the other two million will go to the County’s Court at Law DWI Court Program, and the remaining amount, which is $750,000, will go to the juvenile drug treatment court program.

Arturo Diaz, the co-founder at Pillar said there’s several factors that lead a person down the path of addiction such as poverty, family issues and lack of education.

“Substance abuse have been an issue in Laredo, recently we have seen higher incidents among substance abuse in youth, so hopefully through these funds we will help these individuals that are dealing with alcohol and not only for alcohol, but for fentanyl misuse as well,” said Diaz.

The number of fentanyl deaths is so drastic, the state has created a dashboard where the public can see the number of drug related deaths as well as deaths linked to fentanyl.

As more funding continues to flow into Texas communities, officials aim to bring the number of drug related deaths down.

Part of this funding will help the communities in Zapata, Jim Hogg, and Starr County.

According to Congressman Cuellar, these funds will provide treatment, support services and rehab to those affected.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.