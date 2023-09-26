Shop Local
Rio Bravo chase ends with crash, undocumented immigrants found

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An attempted traffic stop over the weekend ended with a crash near a local utility building.

Deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office tried pulling over a vehicle in Rio Bravo, but instead of stopping, the driver sped up.

Due to the potential risk to the public, deputies did not engage.

The vehicle continued speeding until it crashed into the gate of the Webb County Water Treatment Facility.

A search of the area found ten undocumented immigrants, who were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

The driver was not found and the case remains under investigation.

