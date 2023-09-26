Shop Local
Tiny homes proposal for homeless population in its design stages

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A proposal for a tiny homes project in District 8 is hoping to become a reality by next year.

The homes are currently planned to be located at the 22nd block of Lafayette Street with $4 million in federal funds going towards the project.

Project administrators say the project is for homeless individuals, with a focus on homeless veterans.

As for the homes, organizers say that even though it might be small, it will have everything somebody might need.

City of Laredo Programs Administrator Marcela Cervantes told us, “When we talk about tiny homes, it’s more like an efficiency or studio. We are estimating 300-350 square foot homes, and of course, it includes the kitchen and a little living room. It’s an open-concept area.”

The plan is to build up to eight units in the community.

The city will work with outside agencies to find eligible individuals to have them move in by July or August of next year.

