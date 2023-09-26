Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Truck drivers take part in training held by FMCA and Department of Transportation

Truck drivers take part in training held by FMCA and Department of Transportation
Truck drivers take part in training held by FMCA and Department of Transportation(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Dozens of truck drivers took part in a training that aims to keep themselves and others safe on the roadways.

On Monday, the Federal Motor Carriers Administration along with the Department of Transportation conducted a safety training in Laredo for drivers of Ragar Transportation.

Law enforcement officials went over some of the key safety tips to remember when driving a semi-trailer truck, such as proper driving speed, the proper ways to turn as well as tire and light maintenance.

Juan Francisco Vega, one of the drivers who took part in the training says he has been accident free for 24 years and says he always remains focused when he is operating his vehicle.

“We always try to lookout for those small vehicles because we do not want to get into an accident and end up having problems with our license. We want to keep our driving record clean so we can continue to work and do our job,” said Vega.

Vega also asks other motorists to do their part and make sure they are driving without distractions.

Another group of truck drivers took part in a similar training last week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Harvey arrested for alleged abusive calls to 911.
Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested
Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Laredo family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35
Dr. Alina Ghani on new patient options
Local doctor explains diverticulitis and treatment options

Latest News

Former agent admits pleads guilty in non-immigrant truck driver scheme
Area Health Education Center to hold 5K Run and Health Fair
Area Health Education Center to hold 5K Run and Health Fair
Area Health Education Center to hold 5K Run and Health Fair
19-year-old killed, three injured in Dallas shooting
19-year-old killed, three injured in Dallas shooting