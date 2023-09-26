Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Truck drivers take part in training held by FMCSA and Texas Department of Public Safety

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Dozens of truck drivers took part in a training that aims to keep themselves and others safe on the roadways.

On Monday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) conducted a safety training in Laredo for drivers of Ragar Transportation.

Law enforcement officials went over some of the key safety tips to remember when driving a semi-trailer truck, such as proper driving speed, the proper ways to turn as well as tire and light maintenance.

Juan Francisco Vega, one of the drivers who took part in the training says he has been accident-free for 24 years and says he always remains focused when he is operating his vehicle.

“We always try to look out for those small vehicles because we do not want to get into an accident and end up having problems with our license. We want to keep our driving record clean so we can continue to work and do our job,” said Vega.

Vega also asks other motorists to do their part and make sure they are driving without distractions.

Another group of truck drivers took part in a similar training last week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Update: Two killed and teen in critical condition following accident on I-35
Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Laredo family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Man arrested for making "Columbine-style" threats
LPD speaks on the man arrested in Laredo that allegedly made “Columbine-style” threats
Former agent pleads guilty in non-immigrant truck driver scheme
Andrew Harvey arrested for alleged abusive calls to 911.
Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Driving for Success program helping drivers without a license in Webb County
6a newscast recording
Young offenders face serious consequences for school threats in Webb County
Laredo driver and teenager killed in I-35 accident, male remains hospitalized
Accident generic
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Laredo Police Department announces National Night Out event
Laredo Police Department announces National Night Out event