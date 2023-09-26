Truck drivers take part in training held by FMCSA and Texas Department of Public Safety

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Dozens of truck drivers took part in a training that aims to keep themselves and others safe on the roadways.

On Monday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) conducted a safety training in Laredo for drivers of Ragar Transportation.

Law enforcement officials went over some of the key safety tips to remember when driving a semi-trailer truck, such as proper driving speed, the proper ways to turn as well as tire and light maintenance.

Juan Francisco Vega, one of the drivers who took part in the training says he has been accident-free for 24 years and says he always remains focused when he is operating his vehicle.

“We always try to look out for those small vehicles because we do not want to get into an accident and end up having problems with our license. We want to keep our driving record clean so we can continue to work and do our job,” said Vega.

Vega also asks other motorists to do their part and make sure they are driving without distractions.

Another group of truck drivers took part in a similar training last week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.