Webb County looking to hire engineering director

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County’s Commissioners Court recently held department evaluations.

During that process several directors were let go and job titles were shifted.

At the end of this month, the engineering department will lose its current director.

Commissioners Court is looking to fill the position quickly.

However, a new change to the requirements is whoever takes up the director role won’t necessarily need to be an engineer.

Webb County Executive Administrator Leroy Medford told us, “The engineering position does not require you to be a certified professional engineer this time around. It is preferred that project management is more along the lines of the experience that we are looking for, so that would potentially carry a program management certificate, again that is not required but it is preferred.”

In the meantime, Webb County Assistant Engineer GuIllermo Cuellar will step in as the interim Webb County Engineering Director.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.