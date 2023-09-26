Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County looking to hire engineering director

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County’s Commissioners Court recently held department evaluations.

During that process several directors were let go and job titles were shifted.

At the end of this month, the engineering department will lose its current director.

Commissioners Court is looking to fill the position quickly.

However, a new change to the requirements is whoever takes up the director role won’t necessarily need to be an engineer.

Webb County Executive Administrator Leroy Medford told us, “The engineering position does not require you to be a certified professional engineer this time around. It is preferred that project management is more along the lines of the experience that we are looking for, so that would potentially carry a program management certificate, again that is not required but it is preferred.”

In the meantime, Webb County Assistant Engineer GuIllermo Cuellar will step in as the interim Webb County Engineering Director.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Harvey arrested for alleged abusive calls to 911.
Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested
Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Laredo family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35
Cloudy with a chance of raindrops
Cloudy with a chance of raindrops

Latest News

Man arrested for making "Columbine-style" threats
LPD speak on man wanted in California arrested in Laredo, allegedly made “Columbine-Style” threats
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot, Shower Opportunities
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Webb County Breast Cancer Awareness Proclamation
Webb County holds proclamation to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month