Young offenders face serious consequences for school threats in Webb County

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In a concerning trend that has persisted throughout the year, Webb County has witnessed a significant increase in school threats, with 22 incidents reported at various campuses since the beginning of the year.

County officials are sounding the alarm, expressing their anticipation of this worrisome trend continuing and potentially escalating before the year’s end, as it has become a seemingly weekly occurrence.

These threats have not been limited to public schools alone; charter campuses in the area have also fallen victim to this unsettling pattern. One school receives a threat, and shortly thereafter, another follows suit. Fortunately, investigations have consistently revealed these threats to be hoaxes, but the consequences for those responsible, particularly when minors are involved, can be severe and lasting.

Law enforcement officials have observed a troubling uptick in minors making these threats, underscoring the need for serious consequences. While these individuals may be underage, they are not exempt from legal repercussions that can significantly impact their future as adults.

Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor, who prosecutes school threat cases involving minors, emphasizes the gravity of the situation: “At the end of the day, there is punishment and consequences for their actions, which can result in either probation or jail time, or a combination of both. Jail time can occur locally or within the state’s youth correctional facilities.”

Montemayor points out that each case involving minors is prosecuted differently, but federal, state, and local agencies continue to collaborate closely with school districts to investigate each threat thoroughly.

Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Accident reported on I-35
Minors to face consequences for making school threats
