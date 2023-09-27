Extended hours offered for Warrant Forgiveness program in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For residents in Laredo with outstanding warrants, today presents a vital opportunity to address pending cases as Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez extends a lifeline through the Warrant Forgiveness Program.

Recognizing the challenges some face in attending court during standard business hours, extended court hours have been established on Wednesday, September 27, to provide immediate relief.

As of now, the Laredo Municipal Court, located at 4610 Maher Avenue, will remain open until 7:00 p.m. tonight, offering a convenient window for individuals to address their pending cases.

This initiative aims to provide a secure environment for residents to resolve their legal matters without fear of apprehension. It offers an exceptional opportunity for individuals to clear their records and take proactive steps toward resolution.

Judge Jesus Dominguez emphasized, “You show up today, you’re not going to get arrested. In fact, you don’t get arrested when you voluntarily show up to the courthouse. There’s a safe harbor here. People are given the opportunity to show up and make arrangements. So come prepared to make arrangements so you get your warrants recalled today.”

For those who are unable to take advantage of today’s extension, you can contact the Municipal Court at (956) 794-1680 for more information, or visit their website here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.