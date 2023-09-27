Hotter Than Average for Late September

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass remains in control of the southern Great Plains, and extends south to be our main weather influence. The atmosphere shows signs of drying out, leading to plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. A more moist atmosphere will lead to shower chances late Saturday, best chance of a scattered shower will be Sunday and Monday. Not an everybody gets it deal.

