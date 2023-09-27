Shop Local
How the government shutdown could affect Laredo businesses

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce said local businesses are starting to feel the impact of both the political climate as well as the immigration issues.

With thousands of federal agents in town and a possible shutdown looming, the former chamber president encourages businesses to be understanding, during this time.

“One of the things I would like to ask the members and the businesses in general, be understanding because these are families that live in town,” said Miguel Conchas. They have children in school, they buy groceries in town with us. So, if they can’t make their payment, please allow them a few days for their payments to go through. They will receive their checks eventually. They’ll come back and make payments, when it’s immediate it creates a big problem for them, a big problem for our commerce and it creates a big problem for us.”

Conchas along with other chamber members believe a deal will be reached before Sunday.

