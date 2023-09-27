Laredo driver and teenager killed in I-35 accident, male remains hospitalized

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A driver and passenger are killed, and a man remains hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on I-35 Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 41 just north of Encinal.

According to information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer and a 2016 Ford F-150 were traveling north on I-35.

According to DPS, prior to the crash, there was an active construction zone with heavy traffic, which prompted the driver of the tractor trailer to decrease speed.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford F-150 failed to control the speed of the vehicle which is when the driver rear ended the semi-trailer causing the truck to rollover.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Maria de Lourdes Rincon, 40, and passenger, Maximiliano Ortiz, 15, both residents of Laredo were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a male passenger of the Ford F-150 was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.