Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo driver and teenager killed in I-35 accident, male remains hospitalized

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A driver and passenger are killed, and a man remains hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on I-35 Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 and mile marker 41 just north of Encinal.

According to information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer and a 2016 Ford F-150 were traveling north on I-35.

According to DPS, prior to the crash, there was an active construction zone with heavy traffic, which prompted the driver of the tractor trailer to decrease speed.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford F-150 failed to control the speed of the vehicle which is when the driver rear ended the semi-trailer causing the truck to rollover.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Maria de Lourdes Rincon, 40, and passenger, Maximiliano Ortiz, 15, both residents of Laredo were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a male passenger of the Ford F-150 was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Update: Two killed and teen in critical condition following accident on I-35
Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Laredo family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Man arrested for making "Columbine-style" threats
LPD speaks on the man arrested in Laredo that allegedly made “Columbine-style” threats
Former agent pleads guilty in non-immigrant truck driver scheme
Andrew Harvey arrested for alleged abusive calls to 911.
Former Candidate for Laredo Police Chief Arrested

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Driving for Success program helping drivers without a license in Webb County
6a newscast recording
Young offenders face serious consequences for school threats in Webb County
Accident generic
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Laredo Police Department announces National Night Out event
Laredo Police Department announces National Night Out event