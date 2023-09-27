Laredo Mayor to head to New York for mayoral summit on fentanyl

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upcoming mayoral summit in New York is attempting to solve the fentanyl crisis in the country.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino will participate in that summit and will travel next week to help give the perspective from the border.

The mayor says that even though the main production is coming from Mexico, the consumption is happening in the United States.

It’s this relationship, the mayor says, that he hopes the summit can bring people together to share their perspectives and offer solutions to solve the problem.

“All they see is the fentanyl going through the border going to their cities and people dying, but this is something we need to have a big overview of everything--binational solutions have to come out of this,” Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said. “This is something we have to inform them. They will inform us of what the problem is, what their major problems is, and we will inform them of what the possible solutions are.”

The summit is set to start on Monday, October 2nd, and will run through Wednesday, October 4th.

