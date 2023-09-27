Shop Local
Local leaders prepare for potential government shutdown

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local leaders are keeping a close eye on the potential government shutdown and how that might affect local operations.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino says if the shutdown happens, he is prepared to issue a declaration of emergency.

The mayor explained that the emergency declaration would give them the opportunity to request federal funding and called the consequences of a shutdown a federal issue the city shouldn’t have to deal with on a local level.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar says he is formulating a plan of action to help support efforts to keep the border--and the community--safe.

“That means we’re going to have to put more people on overtime, we’re going to have to work closer with Laredo Police,” Webb County Sheriff Cuellar told us. “I know if we ask them to help us, they will help us in the areas that may not pertain to them because it’s a national security threat.”

