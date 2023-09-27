Shop Local
Man caught with stolen vehicle, Laredo Police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges related to vehicle theft after Laredo Police noticed a suspicious vehicle with out of state license plates.

Laredo Police arrested Moises Moreno, age 27 and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at around 11:06 p.m. when police noticed an unoccupied vehicle that was running at the intersection of Olive St. and Sanders Ave.

The officer noticed that the Orange Kia Sportage had Florida License plates and that the steering column had been tampered with, raising suspicion that it must have been stolen.

When police asked Moreno if the vehicle belonged to him, Moreno provided conflicting stories.

The officer detained Moreno, ran a check on the vehicle, and discovered that the car was in fact stolen from San Antonio, Texas earlier that day.

The Auto Theft Task Force continues to investigate this case.

