Pet of the Week: Curry

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is inviting animals to Curry on down to the shelter to adopt Curry.

Curry and his nine siblings were taken to the shelter when he was roughly two months old.

While seven of his siblings have found new homes; Curry and his sister are still at the LAPS shelter searching for a new owner.

Curry is full grown, vaccinated, neutered and ready for a new home.

LAPS said he loves to play with toys and go on walks and even runs.

If you would like to adopt Curry you can contact LAPS at (956)724-8364.

