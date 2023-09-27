Pillar hosts national HIV testing marathon for health and awareness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Today, Pillar, a nonprofit organization, took a significant step toward promoting health and awareness in the community by hosting the National Gay Men’s HIV and AIDS Testing Marathon. This event was geared toward helping individuals who have engaged in sexual activity without protection, with the overarching goal of halting the spread of HIV and providing timely treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.

Mark Nix, Secretary of the Gateway City Pride Association, underscores the importance of testing for sexually transmitted diseases like HIV and AIDS, emphasizing its significance not only for individuals but also for preventing further transmission. He stated, “This is extremely important to the community, especially here in town where getting access to these exams has been made a lot easier.”

Nix recognizes the challenges in accessing these critical exams, particularly in a medically underserved city. According to the CDC’s 2021 data, over 36,000 individuals in the United States received positive HIV test results, with Texas reporting slightly over 4,000 cases of HIV-positive cases in the same year. Locally, Pillar has observed an increase in people seeking HIV testing.

As part of the National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Testing initiative, Pillar hosted a testing marathon to break the stigma surrounding testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Eduardo Reyes, Lead Patient Navigator at Pillar, notes that testing for sexually transmitted diseases remains a taboo topic for some. He stated, “People who need the support and an understanding place to come and address their issues can get tested for these diseases, which sometimes don’t even present symptoms.”

Reyes emphasizes that symptoms may not always manifest themselves, making regular testing crucial. The testing process itself is straightforward, involving a simple finger prick, with results available instantly. While HIV/AIDS testing is provided free of charge at Pillar, other tests for sexually transmitted diseases are available for $50. Pillar assures the community that these vital exams can be scheduled any day of the week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.