Rio Bravo honors Ricardo Molina’s legacy with community center renaming ceremony

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Commissioners Court unveiled a lasting tribute to a man whose dedication to his community left an indelible mark on Wednesday, September 27.

The Rio Bravo Community Center, situated at the heart of Rio Bravo, has been officially renamed as the Ricardo Molina Community Center, honoring the memory and legacy of a local advocate who dedicated his life to serving the communities of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

Despite facing delays, including the challenges posed by the global pandemic, the renaming initiative had been in the works for an extended period.

Ricardo Molina passed away about a year ago, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and community service. Nevertheless, his family was present to accept this honor on his behalf. Armando Molina, son of Ricardo Molina stated, “He always advocated for the children. He always wanted to ensure that all the same facilities that the north side had that the south side had as well. He wanted to bring equity and fairness and ensure that every student here in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo had the exact same amount of opportunities as all the other students in the district.”

Before assuming his role as a UISD (United Independent School District) Board Trustee, Ricardo Molina served as the Director of Webb County Rio Bravo and El Cenizo Community Centers for 30 years.

