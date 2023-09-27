Rollover accident reported on I-35
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported on the northbound lane of I-35 Wednesday morning.
According to Laredo Police the rollover happened on I-35 near Exit 8A at around 9 a.m.
Police say no injuries were reported; however, drivers are being advised to proceed with extreme caution, especially during slippery conditions.
