State of Texas to send over 600 National Guard Troops to the southern border

EL PASO, TX. (CNN) - Texas has sent more National Guardsmen to El Paso to help with the influx of migrants.

Officials say more than 600 troops have arrived in the last 96 hours.

The El Paso Mayor said the city has reached its breaking point.

In December 2022, Governor Greg Abbott started sending guard members to the border to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.