State of Texas to send over 600 National Guard Troops to the southern border

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EL PASO, TX. (CNN) - Texas has sent more National Guardsmen to El Paso to help with the influx of migrants.

Officials say more than 600 troops have arrived in the last 96 hours.

The El Paso Mayor said the city has reached its breaking point.

In December 2022, Governor Greg Abbott started sending guard members to the border to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande.

Laredo Family of car crash victim creates GoFundMe to help with expenses
Man arrested for making "Columbine-style" threats
How the government shutdown could affect Laredo businesses
Rio Bravo Community Center renamed to honor Ricardo Molina
Extended hours offered for Warrant Forgiveness program in Laredo
