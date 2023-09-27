Webb County anticipates presidential permit to be granted for fifth bridge

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly 20 years, the development of a fifth international bridge in Webb County is moving forward.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said they anticipate the presidential permit needed for the bridge to be granted by February 2024.

Tijerina said they are working on ironing out the final details with the current landowners on where the bridge will be built and the contracts pertaining to it.

Tijerina anticipates the bridge will create an economic boom for both El Cenizo and Rio Bravo.

“If you build it, they will come. You will see so many opportunities and development here. It is going to bring a lot of resources, it’s going to bring a lot of the income,” said Tijerina. “The tax base is going to go up. It’s a big, big financial impact to both Rio Bravo, El Cenizo. Once you build it, that’s it, it won’t stop.”

The bridge would sit between the City of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

