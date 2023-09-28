Shop Local
Above normal temperatures

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -High pressure will remain over east Texas, So, we will not expect much change in today`s weather. It’s going to be a sunny and hot day expected to reach a high of 98 with east winds. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on the coast along afternoon sea breeze. We should be on the clear for rain, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if sea breeze makes it this far. Warm and muggy night, a low of 77 with breezy conditions. Temperatures each afternoon will range in the 90s with heat index values of 100-105 and overnight lows in the upper to mid-70s.Rain chances return this weekend into early next week. Also, by the end of next week highs are expected to drop into the low 90s.Have a great day and stay weather aware.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

