City of Laredo to hold Dia de los Muertos 5K Run and Cook-off

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While November is still weeks away, the City of Laredo has already announced the details for an event that seeks to honor those who have passed away.

Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead is celebrated among the Hismaic Community and in Mexico from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2.

In celebration of Dia de los Muertos, the city has announced a special pozole cooking contest and 5K glow run.

The event will highlight some of the unique traditions and practices such as Catrina dress up contest, food, and so much more.

There will also be prizes for the first, second and third place winners.

It all takes place at North Central Park on Saturday. Nov. from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While the event is free and open to the public, there will be a registration fee for the cookoff as well as the run.

