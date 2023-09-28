Free food distribution for Laredo’s southeast community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo’s District One Council Member, Gilbert Gonzalez and the Laredo Regional Food Bank, are extending an open invitation to the community for a free drive-thru food distribution event on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m.

The distribution will be held at El Eden Recreation Center, located at 4735 Loma Vista Drive, with food supplies available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a smooth and efficient process, the Laredo Police Department will be on-site, helping to manage traffic flow and facilitate quick access for attendees.

Council Member Gonzalez stated, “We’re going to have 150 food bags ready to give out, especially for the elderly here in the community. Also, we’re going to be giving out fresh vegetables.”

Council Member Gonzalez envisions turning this free drive-thru food distribution into a monthly event.

