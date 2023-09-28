Governor Abbott discusses unprecedented border crisis in New York City

New York, NY. (NBC) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in New York City Wednesday to discuss a problem that both the City of New York and the State of Texas are struggling with, the migrant crisis.

New York Mayor Eric Adams recently said his city could be “Destroyed” if it does not get more help to manage the flood of migrants arriving in New York.

In a speech to the Manhattan Institute, the Texas Governor insisted his state is dealing with the same problem, but it’s far worse.

“We are as a nation facing an extraordinary challenge, quite literally. We have a national crisis taking place as we gather in New York today,” said Governor Abbott. “To crisis that New Yorkers are grappling with perhaps maybe for the first time at least to the magnitude to which you are. That same way in which New York is grappling with this crisis, you see, Chicago and LA and Philadelphia in the cities across America dealing with it. But I can tell you what you’re dealing with in New York., what you are seeing and witnessing in the state, is a tiny fraction of what is happening every single day in the state of Texas.”

Governor Abbott went on to say that President Joe Biden is the lead importer of migrants to New York as well as other communities across the country.

Abbott also spoke about the border buoy system that has been set up in Eagle Pass as a way to deter illegal border crossings.

“Buoys cost 1/10 of the price of the border wall. We’ll be able to have far more expansive barriers at 1/10 of the cost and be more effective in deterring people from coming across the border,” said Abbott.

