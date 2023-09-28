Laredo Health Dept. receives updated COVID-19 vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department has announced it has received the most recent COVID-19 vaccines, specifically designed to combat the various strains of the virus.

Starting Friday, September 28, Laredo Health will make the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to individuals without insurance coverage or those whose insurance does not include vaccination expenses.

For those without insurance coverage, the cost of vaccination is minimal. Children aged between six months and eighteen years can receive the vaccine for just $10, while adults can get vaccinated at no cost. Individuals with insurance are encouraged to explore vaccination options through their primary healthcare providers or local pharmacies.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the health department is also offering immunization against the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Below is the full press release from the City of Laredo:

Laredo Health announces the recent acquisition of the most updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines, a critical advancement in our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of the Laredo community.

The updated vaccines have been developed based on the latest research and advancements in the fight against COVID-19, focused on addressing emerging variants. Laredo Health recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the virus and remains dedicated to providing our community with the best available protection.

It is encouraged for everyone to choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19. These vaccines will be offered to uninsured and underinsured individuals, uninsured refers to a person who does not have Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance, and underinsured refers to a person who has health insurance, but does not cover COVID-19 Vaccines. The only associated fee will be a nominal administration fee of $10 for children 6 months to 18 years of age and no fee will be associated for adults. Insured individuals are encouraged to seek COVID-19 vaccinations through their primary care physicians or at various private pharmacies to ensure widespread coverage and convenience in receiving the vaccine.

To find a convenient vaccination location near you, you may visit vaccine.gov. If a nearby location is not available, we encourage you to visit the Laredo Public Health Department. Starting tomorrow Friday, September 29, 2023, Laredo Health will begin administering the updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to all uninsured and underinsured individuals.

Laredo Public Health encourages individuals to proactively protect themselves against respiratory infections. Designed for maximum vaccine protection, an individual may choose to be vaccinated for both COVID-19 and Flu simultaneously. Laredo Health will begin requesting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Monoclonal Antibody from the Texas Vaccines for Children Program (TVFC) starting on October 2, 2023. For the first time in history, Laredo Health will have vaccines available for three major fall and winter respiratory illnesses.

For scheduling appointments and eligibility regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccines, please call the Laredo Health immunizations team at (956) 795-4906, (956) 795-4640, (956) 795-4933, (956) 727-6966. For additional information, visit Laredo Public Health | Laredo, TX (cityoflaredo.com).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.