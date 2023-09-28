Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities are hot on the trail for an alleged scammer who’s left one victim out more than $4,000.

The Laredo Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez. Ramirez is wanted in connection with a pending felony arrest warrant, charging her with theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

On June 19, 2023, a victim filed a theft report with the Laredo Police Department. The victim reported that she had paid Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez the sum of $5,280 for a spa body massager, but the spa machine was never delivered to the victim as promised.

In the months that followed, the victim made multiple attempts to contact Ramirez to resolve the matter, according to police. According to the victim, Ramirez consistently provided false information and made unfulfilled promises regarding the spa machine’s delivery, claiming that it was being imported from Mexico. After six months, the victim requested a refund.

Ramirez, in response, issued a check to the victim but with insufficient funds to cover the amount, police say. A year passed, during which Ramirez managed to return only $1,000 of the $5,280 owed to the victim. The victim said Ramirez said she would return the remaining amount but abruptly ceased all communication with the victim, according to police. Due to these circumstances, the victim filed a theft report for the remaining $4,280.

The Laredo Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rosa Mayela Zea Ramirez to come forward by contacting Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or using the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit a tip anonymously and become eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Update: Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Accident generic
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Car accident generic
Update: Two killed and teen in critical condition following accident on I-35
Edgar Cisneros
Stolen moped leads Laredo police on a chase, ends in arrest
State of Texas to send over 600 National Guard Troops to the southern border
State of Texas to send over 600 National Guard Troops to the southern border

Latest News

Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
City of Laredo to hold Dia de los Muertos 5K Run and Cook-off
City of Laredo to hold Dia de los Muertos 5K Run and Cook-off
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
6a newscast recording
Laredo Parks Dept. invites residents to Run on the Runway