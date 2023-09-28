Man armed with knife in custody following accident in north Laredo
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man armed with a knife is involved in an accident in north Laredo.
The accident happened on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the intersection of San Dario and Shiloh at around 1:30 p.m.
According to Laredo Police, officers detained a man who was armed with a knife after they deployed a taser.
Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
