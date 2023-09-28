Man armed with knife in custody following accident in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man armed with a knife is involved in an accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the intersection of San Dario and Shiloh at around 1:30 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, officers detained a man who was armed with a knife after they deployed a taser.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

