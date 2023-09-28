Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man armed with knife in custody following accident in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man armed with a knife is involved in an accident in north Laredo.

The accident happened on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the intersection of San Dario and Shiloh at around 1:30 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, officers detained a man who was armed with a knife after they deployed a taser.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Update: Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Accident generic
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Car accident generic
Update: Two killed and teen in critical condition following accident on I-35
Edgar Cisneros
Stolen moped leads Laredo police on a chase, ends in arrest
State of Texas to send over 600 National Guard Troops to the southern border
State of Texas to send over 600 National Guard Troops to the southern border

Latest News

City of Laredo to hold Dia de los Muertos 5K Run and Cook-off
Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
City of Laredo to hold Dia de los Muertos 5K Run and Cook-off
City of Laredo to hold Dia de los Muertos 5K Run and Cook-off
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect