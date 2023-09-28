Shop Local
Man attempted to flee authorities by driving into on-coming traffic, sheriff’s office says

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A man endangers other drivers on the road after he allegedly attempted to evade arrest by going onto oncoming traffic.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Arellano, 30, for evading arrest and striking an unattended vehicle.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at around 4 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic violation.

Arellano allegedly refused to stop and sent law enforcement on a chase through Cuatro Vientos Boulevard.

According to the sheriff’s office, at one point, Arellano drove into oncoming traffic and the deputies disengaged for the safety of the public.

The Texas Department of Public Safety advised deputies that the vehicle Arellano was driving had crashed into a parked vehicle.

