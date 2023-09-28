Rio Bravo Mayoral candidate responds to lawsuit that challenges residency requirements

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - A former Rio Bravo Mayor is responding to a lawsuit that is aiming to keep him off the ballot.

Gilbert Aguilar Jr., a current UISD Board Member said that the lawsuit is challenging his residency requirements.

Although the lawsuit has been filed, Aguilar said he has not been officially served with the court papers.

In response to the claims, Aguilar insists that he hasn’t done anything wrong and instead said his opponent is in the wrong.

“I have always, you can have a property in Laredo, property anywhere. Where you reside is your primary residence, not like my opponent. He has a homestead,” said Aguilar. “That’s a fact in the Webb County Appraisal District in Lakeside. So I don’t know what he’s doing trying to sue me when he’s had a homestead for the last seven years.”

According to the Webb County Court Docket, an order of recusal was submitted.

It’s unclear if it pertains to the judge or an attorney associated with the case.

The next meeting related for the case is scheduled for Dec. 7.

