Sunshine Friday, Then Shower Chances During Weekend
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drier air will bring plenty of sunshine with hotter than average temperatures for a late September day on Friday. The atmosphere will begin to become more moist as a deeper layer of gulf air arrives late Saturday, and especially Sunday and Monday with scattered shower chances. Still on the hot side.
