Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A three-vehicle accident is reported at a busy Laredo intersection Thursday morning.

The accident was reported near Loop 20 and Highway 59 at around 8 a.m.

Laredo Police had to close off right lane and on ramp to the loop on Spur 400, also known as Clark Boulevard.

Police were seen assessing the damages and assisting those involved in the accident.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

