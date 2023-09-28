Truck drivers share concerns over dangers migrants may pose to job

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Truck drivers say illegal immigration can pose risks to them and the way they do their job.

Truck drivers we spoke to say when illegal immigration happens, it can sometimes take resources away from inspections leading to delays at the ports of entry.

Drivers also say they are consistently aware of their surroundings due to past experiences.

One driver, Jesus Vasquez, shared just some of the ways his colleagues have been put in difficult positions with migrants, saying, “They represent a hazard for us. They put us on the spot in certain situations. Sometimes they go across the highways, or they try to sneak into our trucks or our equipment and it’s hard for us, we have nothing against them.”

Vasquez went on to say that while it is a difficult issue, he hopes it will be eventually resolved for the benefit of everyone.

