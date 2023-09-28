UISD to receive state-of-the-art equipment that will detect weapons

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to increase school safety, UISD is getting some new equipment that will prevent weapons from entering school grounds.

This comes during a school year that has already seen dozens of threats reported to various Laredo-area schools.

UISD Associate Superintendent Mike Garza said this new technology is an updated version of their metal detectors that will immediately detect weapons.

Garza said not only will these devices be set up at middle schools and high schools, but also at school functions such as football and basketball games.

“So right now we are focusing on the secondary schools which is the middle schools and the high schools,” said Garza. “We are buying two per high school, one per middle school, we are looking at another purchase of a second one for the middle schools so its approximately about 50 units, they’re very portable, highly portable so if we use them in a particular location, we can rapidly move them to another location and be able to respond to any threats that we are about or detect.”

Garza adds that the district is hoping to meet with the Laredo Police Department to come up with a plan of action to assess threats made to any UISD campus.

The district is expecting to receive these new metal detectors in the next couple of weeks.

