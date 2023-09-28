UISD Special Ed. teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A UISD teacher is recognized for spending four decades in the classroom.

This year, Martha Rodriguez celebrates teaching special education for 40 years.

It’s a passion described in the many nomination letters submitted for this month’s KGNS Teacher of the Month.

Many of them saying she spends hours of her personal time perfecting her work so that each student receives the attention they deserve.

Martha said that her love for her students is what keeps her coming back to the classrooms each year.

“They come with that big need of help and guidance, not only the kids but the parents too,” said Rodriguez. “At that age is when you can help them the most. Early intervention is better with little ones with special needs, so because of the great development age. You can see huge, huge progress in development.”

As teacher of the month, Martha was awarded $250 dollars, a gift basket, and donuts for her students... Courtesy of the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

