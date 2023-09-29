Cigarroa Toros volleyball team get a win over Nixon Mustangs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Cigarroa Toros Volleyball Team charged into the Nixon High School Gym Tuesday night.

Midway through the second set, the Toros already took the first set with Anna Paulido dropping in a perfect serve putting the Toros on the board.

The next serve, Eunice Cervantes with no chances of returning the ball, part of a 9-1 run.

Later in the second, the Mustangs desperate for some momentum, Shelby Rivera, comes up with the kill at the net, just not enough to take the set.

After switching sides, the Mustangs with a good start; Abigail Cuellar giving her team a slim lead with this kill makes it 4-3 for Nixon.

The Toros going to be too much in this one, go to the outside, Danna Munoz with authority into the dead spot of the defense giving toe Toros the lead.

The Mustangs coming firing back though winning the set, in fact after dropping the first two.

The Mustangs force a decisive fifth set but that goes to the Toros 15 to 13 in a classic from the Mustangs’ Gym.

