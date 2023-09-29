City of Encinal shuts down amid budge approval failure
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) -The City of Encinal has announced that it is ceasing operations.
According to a social media post, Encinal is ceasing police, municipal, sanitation pick up and city offices starting October 1.
The post cites, during a regular meeting Thursday to approve the annual fiscal year budget quorum could not be reached.
As a result, the city could not meet the state mandated deadline for budget approval. Therefore, no services can be provided.
KGNS has reached out to the Encinal City officials we are pending a statement from the city manager.
