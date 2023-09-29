Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Encinal shuts down amid budge approval failure

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) -The City of Encinal has announced that it is ceasing operations.

According to a social media post, Encinal is ceasing police, municipal, sanitation pick up and city offices starting October 1.

The post cites, during a regular meeting Thursday to approve the annual fiscal year budget quorum could not be reached.

As a result, the city could not meet the state mandated deadline for budget approval. Therefore, no services can be provided.

KGNS has reached out to the Encinal City officials we are pending a statement from the city manager.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Update: Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Courtesy: Laredo Police Department
Man armed with knife in custody following accident in north Laredo
Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
David Arellano, 30
Man facing charges of human smuggling and evading arrest after sending DPS on car chase

Latest News

City of Encinal shuts down amid budge approval failure
Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino declares emergency to brace for possible shutdown
Laredo Mayor applauds law enforcement and school’s quick response
Laredo Mayor braces for government shutdown with emergency declaration
UISD student arrested for allegedly making false threat