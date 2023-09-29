False threat made to LBJ High School

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Parents and guardians got a message about a possible threat to LBJ High School Thursday afternoon.

It reportedly said that police and UISD administrators investigated the threat and found it to be a hoax.

The message goes on to say that threats such as these might carry serious legal consequences.

KGNS reached out to the district, a spokesperson directed us to the Laredo Police Department.

When KGNS reached out to the police department, they said they had no information on it.

