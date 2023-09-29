Shop Local
Food banks in Laredo prepare for demand increase if government shutdown occurs

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Non-profit organizations in Laredo are preparing for an increase in food insecurity if a government shutdown happens.

A representative from the South Texas Food Bank in Laredo said they have been in communication with Feeding America to help with the potential increase in demand.

Similar to 2019, the food bank expects an increase in demand for services.

Representatives say as of now, none of their federal programs will suffer any disruptions and are expected to operate as normal through October.

As for the Laredo Regional Food Bank, they say they are prepared to help those in need.

“We’ve said it before, we will help families who have no type of help,” said Lorena Rodriguez with the Laredo Regional Food Bank. “We are constantly preparing for any type of issue, like the pandemic. We were ready. We are creating new programs in case of any matter. We want the community to know - we are her ready to help.”

Both organizations say if you are in need of emergency food assistance, you can reach the Laredo Regional Food Bank at 956-723-3725 or the South Texas Food Bank at 956-726-3120.

