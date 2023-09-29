Shop Local
Foodie Friday Coffee Break: Bridge Coffee and Good News

By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Foodie Friday, we take a coffee break at a little shop that knows a thing or two about good news and java.

Bridge Coffee and Good News is a local coffee shop and book store in Laredo located at 8218 Casa Verde Road.

While it might not feel like it, the Autumn season is in full effect and that means plenty of pumpkin spice beverages and treats.

Bridge Coffee and Good News has a special iced white mocha pumpkin spice latte that will get you into that fall spirit.

If you would like to check it out for yourself, stop by Bridge Coffee and Good News.

