Hundreds of Laredo families take advantage of food distribution drive

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -Roughly 150 families will now have food on their table following the efforts of a food distribution event.

On Friday morning, cars lined up at the El Eden Rec Center as early as 6 a.m. to get first dibs on some food bags, courtesy of the Laredo Regional Food Bank.

Councilmember Gilberto Gonzalez said it’s important to be able to help provide for those residents who might be going through some financial hardships during this difficult time.

“It’s very important because you see we have a lot of elderly that can’t make the drive over there, gas is very expensive right now, everything, light, electricity, everything is expensive, so this great program with such great volunteers,” said Gonzalez. “It’s a great outcome and to know that like I said that people started lining up at 6 a.m. that tells me that the need is there.”

Councilmember Gilberto Gonzalez said the city is hoping to host these types of food drives once a month for different communities.

