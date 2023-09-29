Shop Local
Laredo Health Department offering low-cost Covid vaccines

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the season ushers in stuffy noses and respiratory illnesses, the Laredo Health Department is taking action.

The Laredo community is already getting in line at the Laredo Health Department for the new Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines.

They are designed to combat different variants of the virus.

The shots are available to those without insurance or insurance that does not cover it.

Children aged six months to eighteen can receive it for $10, while adults can get it for free.

If you have insurance, check with your primary physician or local pharmacies for availability.

The health department is also providing flu shots, with RSV shots coming in October.

“It’s important for people to get vaccinated because we are in respiratory infection season, including flu and RSV. It’s tremendously important to keep everyone protected and our community protected,” said Jaime Perez with the Laredo Health Department.

In September, Laredo Health reports 711 covid cases and 36 hospitalizations, down from over 900 cases in August.

The new covid vaccines are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Man armed with knife in custody following accident in north Laredo
Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
UISD investigating false threat at Perales Middle School
Student charged for making threat at Perales Middle School, Webb County official says

Laredo and Webb County officials shed light on domestic violence
Man taken in for medical evaluation following accident and confrontation with Laredo Police
Elderly couple nearly scammed out of $19,000, Webb County Sheriff's Office says
Hundreds of Laredo families take advantage of food distribution drive