Laredo Health Department offering low-cost Covid vaccines

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the season ushers in stuffy noses and respiratory illnesses, the Laredo Health Department is taking action.

The Laredo community is already getting in line at the Laredo Health Department for the new Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines.

They are designed to combat different variants of the virus.

The shots are available to those without insurance or insurance that does not cover it.

Children aged six months to eighteen can receive it for $10, while adults can get it for free.

If you have insurance, check with your primary physician or local pharmacies for availability.

The health department is also providing flu shots, with RSV shots coming in October.

“It’s important for people to get vaccinated because we are in respiratory infection season, including flu and RSV. It’s tremendously important to keep everyone protected and our community protected,” said Jaime Perez with the Laredo Health Department.

In September, Laredo Health reports 711 covid cases and 36 hospitalizations, down from over 900 cases in August.

The new covid vaccines are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on appointments, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.