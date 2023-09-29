Shop Local
Laredo Mayor braces for government shutdown with emergency declaration

Laredo Mayor applauds law enforcement and school’s quick response
By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the clock ticks down in Washington D.C. Texas lawmakers and officials are preparing for a possible government shutdown.

Laredo Mayor confirms he will file an emergency declaration in light of the possible shutdown.

In a statement, Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said in part, “The declaration of emergency is a proactive move in the event that there are disruptions to our international bridges, immigration processing centers, or programs impacted by the federal government shutdown.”

The mayor said the declaration will stay in place during the shutdown and activate the emergency operations center along with other measures within the City of Laredo.

Once signed the declaration goes into effect on Saturday.

