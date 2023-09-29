Laredo Mayor braces for government shutdown with emergency declaration

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the clock ticks down in Washington D.C. Texas lawmakers and officials are preparing for a possible government shutdown.

Laredo Mayor confirms he will file an emergency declaration in light of the possible shutdown.

In a statement, Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said in part, “The declaration of emergency is a proactive move in the event that there are disruptions to our international bridges, immigration processing centers, or programs impacted by the federal government shutdown.”

The mayor said the declaration will stay in place during the shutdown and activate the emergency operations center along with other measures within the City of Laredo.

Once signed the declaration goes into effect on Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.