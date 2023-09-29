Laredo and Webb County officials shed light on domestic violence

WEBB COUNTY, Tx (KGNS) - According to the Department of Justice, domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another.

This violence can be displayed in many ways such as sexual, emotional, and psychological.

Domestic violence is an issue that is seen across the globe and it does not discriminate age, gender or race.

With the intention of raising awareness on this growing concern, Webb County and City of Laredo officials held a Domestic Violence Awareness Conference Friday.

The sheriff’s office and Laredo Police went over some of the reports that have been made locally.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, 247 domestic calls and 99 dispute calls were reported as of this year.

Last year, the numbers were much higher with 286 domestic calls and 400 dispute calls.

According to Laredo Police, so far, they have received over 5,000 domestic violence calls which is close to last year’s total of 6,000.

The speaker for the event was Melissa Gomez, who lost her sister-in-law and niece to domestic violence.

“March 6 was the day that I’ll never forget, I was having breakfast with my friend of mine, and I got the call, and it was just something that nobody should go through. It was a day that I wanted to yell, scream and just ask why did it happened,” said Gomez.

According to the Texas Advocacy Project, one and three Texans experience domestic violence in their lifetime and women between the ages of 16 and 24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence which is almost triple the national average.

Both the sheriff’s office and Laredo Police continue to urge victims of domestic violence to call or text 911.

It’s a small step towards saving someone’s life.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.