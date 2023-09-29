Shop Local
Man taken in for medical evaluation following accident and confrontation with Laredo Police

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken in for psychiatric evaluation after he was allegedly involved in an accident and had a confrontation with police.

The accident happened on San Dario and Shiloh at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

After the accident, police say, the man, who was armed at the time ran into a creek near a cement mixing plant on San Dario.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation by telling the man to drop his weapon.

The man refused to comply and as a result, an LPD officer tased the man and took him into custody.

Police say the man was acting erratically and as a result he was taken in for evaluation.

The case remains ongoing.

