Man taken in for medical evaluation following accident and confrontation with Laredo Police
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken in for psychiatric evaluation after he was allegedly involved in an accident and had a confrontation with police.
The accident happened on San Dario and Shiloh at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
After the accident, police say, the man, who was armed at the time ran into a creek near a cement mixing plant on San Dario.
Officers attempted to deescalate the situation by telling the man to drop his weapon.
The man refused to comply and as a result, an LPD officer tased the man and took him into custody.
Police say the man was acting erratically and as a result he was taken in for evaluation.
The case remains ongoing.
