Man taken in for medical evaluation following accident and confrontation with Laredo Police

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken in for psychiatric evaluation after he was allegedly involved in an accident and had a confrontation with police.

The accident happened on San Dario and Shiloh at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

After the accident, police say, the man, who was armed at the time ran into a creek near a cement mixing plant on San Dario.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation by telling the man to drop his weapon.

The man refused to comply and as a result, an LPD officer tased the man and took him into custody.

Police say the man was acting erratically and as a result he was taken in for evaluation.

The case remains ongoing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.