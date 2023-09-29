Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater spotted, Paris Fashion Week + ‘The Kardashians’ recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls dive into all of the headlines going into the weekend (6:52) and go more in-depth with topics like Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s seemingly new romance (32:56), the Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater spotting at Disney (45:30) and the highlight from Paris Fashion Week (50:07). Plus, catch their recap of the season 4 premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ (54:22).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Update: Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Courtesy: Laredo Police Department
Man armed with knife in custody following accident in north Laredo
Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Three-vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
David Arellano, 30
Man facing charges of human smuggling and evading arrest after sending DPS on car chase

Latest News

Foodie Friday Coffee Break: Bridge Coffee and Good News
Foodie Friday Coffee Break: Bridge Coffee and Good News
POP OTC episode 44
Foodie Friday: Peach Cobbler
Foodie Friday: Peach Cobbler
pop otc
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ divorce drama, latest break-ups & weddings, celebrity backlash/apologies, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ vault tracks and new music review