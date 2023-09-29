UISD student arrested for allegedly making false threat

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A United ISD student was arrested Wednesday, September 27th in regard to a recent False Threat that was made earlier this month.

The UISD Police Department and Administration investigated the incident at the time and determined that there was no credible threat.

The matter was further investigated and the perpetrator was identified and arrested. They have been charged with False Report or Alarm State Jail Felony.

We are asking all parents to talk to your children about safety. If you see or hear any possible threats, please report them immediately to District authorities or police.

United ISD takes the wellbeing of our students and staff very seriously and will always take every precaution to ensure the safety of everyone in our schools.

Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator.

