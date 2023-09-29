Webb County Democratic Chair reflects on Sen. Feinstein’s passing

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Political figures in Webb County are reflecting on the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Sylvia Bruni, the Democratic Party Chair said she is terribly saddened to hear about the passing of the iconic trailblazer who broke barriers during her long career.

During a time of political turmoil, Bruni said Feinstein’s character, grace and intelligence are something that can never be matched.

“The troubled waters that you see today, the political climate that you see today is horribly dysfunctional, they were proposing to impeach the president when they should be working on trying to get this budget finalized,” said Bruni. “When you have that kind of character predominating, it’s so important to be able to find representatives that are really there to serve their constituencies.”

Under California Law, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has sole discretion to fill the seat with an interim until voters elect a senator for the seat.

No word on who will fill her seat at the moment.

