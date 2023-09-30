Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Mick Jagger says his kids ‘don’t need $500 million,’ hints he may give away their inheritance

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip...
In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field in Indio, Calif.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rock legend Mick Jagger says his kids don’t need millions of dollars and hints he may even give away at least part of their inheritance.

In a recently published interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 80-year-old rocker discussed the business of the Rolling Stones.

It comes as the band readies to release their first album of original material in 18 years.

The band has made millions over the years. But when asked if there were plans to sell their post-1971 music catalog to make even more money, Jagger said, “No.”

He added that his children “don’t need $500 million to live well” and suggested he may donate his fortune to charity.

Jagger’s eight children range in age from 6 to 52 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UISD investigating false threat at Perales Middle School
Student charged for making threat at Perales Middle School, Webb County official says
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Update: Laredo driver and LJB student killed in I-35 accident, man remains hospitalized
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
Laredo Mayor applauds law enforcement and school’s quick response
Laredo Mayor braces for government shutdown with emergency declaration

Latest News

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a government shutdown, McCarthy pivots to a 45-day plan relying on Democratic help
Researchers and burial oversight committee member Brenda Alford carry the first set of remains...
Latest search for remains of the Tulsa Race Massacre victims ends with seven sets of remains exhumed
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school