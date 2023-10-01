Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Lamar opens its Southland schedule with a win, holding off Houston Christian 21-19

Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar opened its Southland Conference schedule with a 21-19 victory over Houston Christian
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar opened its Southland Conference schedule with a 21-19 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Coleman was 19-of-30 passing for 294 yards. Both of his TD passes came in the second quarter — 41 yards to Major Bowden and 16 yards to Andrew Dennis, for a 14-3 halftime lead.

The Cardinals' (2-3, 1-0) other touchdown came on Bowden's 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap a 75-yard drive.

Houston Christian cut its deficit to 21-13 on Jesse Valenzuela's 12-yard run with 7:45 to go. A fumble after a reception on Lamar's ensuing drive gave the ball back to the Huskies at the Cardinals 33 and Valenzuela scored again on a 20-yard run but still trailed 21-19 after a 2-point pass failed.

Houston Christian got ball back with 3:13 left at its own 20 but lost yardage on its final possession. Lamar reached the 1-yard line before twice taking a knee.

Izaha Jones finished with 101 yards receiving on seven catches for Lamar.

Colby Suits was 17-of-35 passing for 228 yards for the Huskies (2-3, 1-1). Darryle Evans rushed for 132 yards on 24 carries. Dillon Fedor kicked a pair of field goals.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

