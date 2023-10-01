Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31

Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and North Texas raced to a 45-31 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Rogers was 23-of-36 passing for 321 yards. After the Wildcats scored a quick touchdown on the game's first drive, the Mean Green reeled off 31 straight points.

Rogers connected with Ja'Mori Maclin on an 80-yard score less than a minute after after Maverick McIvor opened the scoring with a 28-yard pass to Blayne Taylor. On the next possession Rogers scored on a 1-yard run. There was a field goal before Damon Ward hauled in a 17-yard pass from Rogers for a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Isaiah Johnson capped the five straight scoring possessions with an 11-yard TD run before Abilene Christian scored 10 points in the final minute to trail 31-17 at the half.

Ward and Johnson reached the end zone for the second time each in the third quarter while Taylor finished a three-touchdown night for the Wildcats on receptions of 23 and 14 yards.

While Johnson found the end zone, Ayo Adeyi ran for 110 yards for the Mean Green (2-2). Maclin had two catches for 110 yards. North Texas ended up with 530 yards.

Jay’Veon Sunday ran for 140 yards for the Wildcats (2-3). McIvor threw for 217 yards and Taylor had six catches for 85.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Three injured in central Laredo shooting
Laredo police on the hunt for spa machine scam suspect
Update: Woman accused of scamming customer out of thousands of dollars arrested
Encinal police facing daily challenges due to lack of manpower
City of Encinal shuts down amid budget approval failure
New COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Laredo
Laredo Health Department offering low-cost Covid vaccines
UISD investigating false threat at Perales Middle School
Student charged for making threat at Perales Middle School, Webb County official says

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Houston Texans
Former Texans star JJ Watt inducted into team’s Ring of Honor
2 women killed and 2 men wounded in Houston shooting, sheriff says
Dynamo play FC Dallas to scoreless draw behind Steve Clark’s MLS-leading 12th clean sheet
West Virginia topples TCU 24-21, ends Frogs’ 10-game Big 12 regular-season win streak